3 Publix whole subs, including chicken tender, on sale to start new year

Deal starts Thursday and goes through Jan. 12

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

The Publix Chicken Tender Sub sandwich. (Publix, Courtesy of Publix)

If you love Publix subs, then it’s going to be a Happy New Year for you.

Publix announced in its weekly digital ad that three whole sub sandwiches are on sale for the next week starting Thursday.

One of the most popular choices, the chicken tender sub is included in the deal, as well as the blackened chicken and citrus chicken.

The subs will cost you $6.99, which is a savings of $2.50 each.

The pub sub sale will run from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.

