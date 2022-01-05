74-year-old Florida man on electric scooter threatened, chased 2 with knife, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man is accused of chasing two people with a knife while riding an electric scooter, according to the Rockledge Police Department.

During a verbal disagreement, Daniel Zarelli retrieved an 8-inch blade from a drawer in his home and “actively followed” a woman throughout the residence in his scooter Monday evening, according to an arrest affidavit.

Zarelli’s alleged statements of wanting to kill the woman prompted her to run from the residence, police said.

[TRENDING: 4th resident of The Villages arrested for allegedly casting multiple ballots | Here are the restaurants opening around Central Florida in 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said Zarelli then targeted a man outside of the home, chasing him around a car, which was a rental signed in the man’s name, and down the street while still holding the knife.

Zarelli slashed the car’s left rear tire “with willful and malicious intent,” causing approximately $500 in damages, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said Zarelli was seen still holding the knife and “actively following” the woman up the driveway of the residence. Upon speaking with him, officers reported smelling alcohol on Zarelli’s breath, as well as hearing Zarelli spontaneously utter that he wanted to stab the man he was chasing “while he had the chance,” according to the affidavit.

Zarrelli was booked at the Brevard County Jail on multiple charges, including two instances of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies.

Police also said Zarelli was on felony probation during the incident. He’s being held on $26,000 bond and is expected to make his first appearance in court Feb. 1.