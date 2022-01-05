Man threatened people shooting fireworks with a baseball bat on New Year’s Day, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A West Melbourne man charged toward a group of people with a bat early New Year’s morning, according to Melbourne police.

According to the arrest report, five people were shooting off fireworks in the parking lot of their apartment complex just after midnight on New Year’s Day when Gavin Meloy, 41, came out of his apartment and approached the group with a baseball bat.

[TRENDING: 4th resident of The Villages arrested for allegedly casting multiple ballots | Here are the restaurants opening around Central Florida in 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Meloy was yelling at the group and threatening them while swinging the bat, and hitting it against the ground, according to the report.

According to the report, he pushed a person in the group with the bat.

Police arrived at the scene moments later, and Meloy was arrested on battery charges, according to the report.

Meloy was released from the Brevard County Jail later that day, on a $17,000 bond.