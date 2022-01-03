Man arrested in mask tirade at Florida airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An Orlando Melbourne International Airport traveler was arrested on New Year’s Day after refusing to wear a mask, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said David Chase, 63, was standing at an Avis rental counter when he was issued a mask and informed of the federal mask requirement for those traveling in an airport.

According to the affidavit, Chase refused to put the mask on and, when confronted by an officer, launched into a tirade about how masks don’t work.

Police said Chase continued to scream expletives at the officer, even after Chase eventually put on the mask, causing a scene in the airport.

The affidavit shows Chase was accused of trespassing and was asked to leave, to which he replied, “After I rent my car.”

Chase faces disorderly conduct and trespassing charges and is being held in Brevard County jail.