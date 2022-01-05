Iconic Lil 500 Go-Karts closing after 54 years

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Central Florida staple, Lil 500 Go-Karts, announced Tuesday that it will close permanently after more than 50 years in business.

In an announcement on its website and Facebook page, the track said it will close up shop when the facility closes at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Effective Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at 7pm, Lil 500 Go-Karts will close permanently. We thank you Central Florida for supporting our family business since Feb 1st 1968, just shy of 54 years. We hope to see you come out for 1 more ride,” the post said.

The owner of Lil 500, Randy Kline, told News 6 that the iconic attraction is closing because there’s no one in the family to keep running the business.

The family has not yet decided what they’re going to do next, but the property has not been sold, Kline said.

The track has been open for almost 54 years, opening on Feb. 1, 1968.