Monster food truck event in Oviedo to benefit local nonprofit

OVIEDO, Fla. – Enjoy the outdoors and delicious food from a variety of food trucks in Oviedo this weekend.

Over 20 food trucks will be available at the Oviedo Food Truck Monster Jam will take place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help benefit Helpful Hands.

Helpful Hands is a nonprofit that was launched in 2010 and helps funds programs “fostering quality of life experiences for children and families in crisis in our local community.”

Free parking is available for those visiting the event.

