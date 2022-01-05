Volusia County tells residents not to go to hospitals for COVID testing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County leaders are urging residents not to go to hospitals if they are in need of a COVID-19 test in order to ensure that emergency rooms have capacity for medical emergencies.

The county government put out a joint news release with AdventHealth and Halifax Health on Wednesday asking residents to use one of the community testing centers around the area for COVID-19 testing instead of a hospital.

“Hospitals aren’t testing centers. That’s not their primary purpose,” Volusia County Interim Public Protection Director Mark Swanson said in a statement. “Emergency rooms are full of sick and critically ill people who need immediate — in many cases, lifesaving — care. No one should want to go to the hospital if it isn’t absolutely necessary. There are better and more appropriate places to get tested.”

The Florida Department of Health has a database of testing sites across the state. You can find it by clicking here.

“Emergency rooms are just that – a place to treat medical emergencies,” Swanson said. “Naturally, anyone experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms should seek immediate care. But visiting the emergency room without a true need risks overwhelming the emergency care system that’s designed for those who truly need it. And that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

The county said leaders are looking for options to increase testing availability in Volusia County, but did not specify what that might look like.

“Residents are asked for their patience and understanding, as community testing sites are experiencing increased demand and wait times,” the news release stated.