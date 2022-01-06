2 injured after car crashes into wall in Orange County, fire officials say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured after a car crashed into a wall in Orange County on Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. near Orange Blossom Trail and Earlwood Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews said they were initially informed the car was on fire, but found no flames upon arrival.

Two people were extracted from the car and transported to the hospital.

No other details are available. Check back for updates.