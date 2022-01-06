Orange City Bed Bath and Beyond closing as company pares down stores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 37 stores across the country, and the only Florida store closing is in Orange City.

The home goods company announced it was closing the store at 963 Harley Strickland Blvd. in Orange City as part of a multi-year restructuring.

“While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at other stores, including in Sanford, Oviedo, Apopka and Daytona Beach,” the company said in a statement to News 6.

A liquidation sale is already underway. The company did not give a definite end date, except to say the store would close in “the coming months.”

Bed Bath and Beyond eventually plans to close a total of 200 stores over the course of the restructuring period. The company is remodeling other stores, focusing on online sales and bringing on private label products as part of its plan, according to CNN.