Beloved hometown pharmacy, fountain closing in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH – Just months before its 100th anniversary, Little Drug Company, a staple hometown pharmacy and fountain in New Smyrna Beach is closing its doors for good.

The owners said the pandemic hit them too hard financially.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Word around town it will close on Dec. 28 has already spread like wildfire. The store was packed Wednesday with people wanting to say goodbye to the iconic business that’s been in downtown New Smyrna Beach since 1922.

“I was born and raised here and so it was a nice fit for me to be able to work in my hometown,” said owner David Sikes.

Sikes has owned the store for 10 years but has worked in its pharmacy for 50. He’s made friends with the customers who became regulars.

“That was something that we took pride in. That people would say they’ve looked all over town and finally the doctor told me to go to little’s and here it is,” he said.

Ad

Sikes says the pandemic pushed them over.

“COVID has done a lot to a lot of independent, mom and pop stores,” he said.

Workers said mail orders slowed down their walk-in customers and now, supply chain issues have hiked prices and delayed shipments.

“From a chamber of commerce standpoint we’ve probably seen eight to ten percent drop off in businesses because of closure,” said Scott Steger, incoming president of the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce.

Steger said many local small businesses are facing similar challenges, on top of fewer tourist dollars coming in.

“We still really rely on people coming from other places and since travel has been really shut down, it’s had a pretty tremendous negative influence on many of the small businesses,” he said.

As for Little’s, Sikes said he was ready to retire anyway but saying goodbye, no matter the reason, is never easy.

“Although we would have liked to have been here a few more years, this is probably the best time to do it,” he said.