Florida missing child alert issued for 2 Brevard boys

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Saturday for two boys from Palm Bay, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jahsyiah and Jahmaryion Kanter, ages 10 and 11, were last seen in the area of the 400 block of Truvall Street SW in Palm Bay, a news release stated.

Jahsyiah was wearing a gray shirt and red pants when they were last seen, and Jahmaryion wore a maroon shirt and blue pants, the news release said.

Authorities said that Jahmaryion has a large birth mark under his right eye, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 95 pounds. Jahsyiah is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 70 pounds, and both boys have brown hair and brown eyes, the release said.

If you have information about where Jahsyiah and Jahmaryion are, you’re asked to contact FDLE or the Palm Bay Police Department at either 321-952-3456 or 911.

