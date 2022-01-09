Search underway for teen reported missing, endangered, Sanford police say

Savannah Maddox, 17, who was reported as missing to the Sanford Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who they said was reported missing and endangered early Sunday morning.

Savannah Maddox, 17, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts and pink Crocs, police said. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has short brown hair and weighs approximately 115 pounds, according to authorities.

Maddox is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement, police said.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.