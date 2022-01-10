Florida reports new COVID-19 case record Saturday, CDC says

Barnett Park COVID-19 testing site closes early again as cases are on the rise

Orlando, Fla. – Florida set a new 1-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida recorded 77,156 new cases of COVID, breaking a record set just on last Thursday.

The state recorded 49,548 new cases on Sunday. Case reporting tends to be lower on Sunday.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 64,570.

Meanwhile the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services reports 9,350 adults in Florida are in the hospital and have confirmed COVID-19. There are 229 pediatric cases of COVID-19 in Florida hospitals.

New COVID-19 cases and cases in the hospital have been going up steadily since the emergence of the omicron variant in December.

Recent forecasts show the current COVID-19 omicron wave should peak some time in January.