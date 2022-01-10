Orlando gets another COVID-19 testing site as lines stay long at Barnett Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A COVID-19 testing site will open at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Monday, offering locals looking for a test another alternative to the still crowded site at Barnett Park.

A line of cars could be seen stretching down West Colonial Drive Sunday morning as people hoped to get a COVID-19 test before capacity was reached. Rosana Almodovar and Hector Valentine said they arrived an hour and a half before the site opened.

“I actually work in an office and my boss said his wife was diagnosed or positive, she had been there the week before,” Almodovar said. “I wanted to make sure I actually now have a cold, so I want to make sure that’s exactly what it was.”

She and Valentine both said they were there to be tested for work-related issues.

“I’ve got to get a negative test for work (...) I tested last week positive,” Valentine said. “A lot of people are panicking.”

The drive-thru testing site at Camping World Stadium will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days per week until capacity is reached, and it will offer rapid and PCR testing without an appointment at no cost (online pre-registration required).

Find a county-by-county list of testing sites by clicking here.