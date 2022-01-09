Clermont Walmart to close temporarily for COVID-19 sanitization

A shopper loads items into her car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Willow Grove, Pa., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLERMONT, Fla. – A Walmart in Clermont will temporarily close Sunday as the store is cleaned and sanitized in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Florida, the company said.

Located at 550 U.S. Highway 27, the store will close at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The company said in a news release that the closure will allow third party cleaning crews to sanitize the store as part of a company-initiated program to thoroughly clean stores in places where COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise.

“As an essential business and a member of the Clermont community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” a company spokesperson said.

Employees who get a COVID-19 vaccination are eligible for two hours of paid leave and up to three days of paid leave should they experience an adverse reaction to it, the spokesperson said.