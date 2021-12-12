66º

Casselberry Wal-Mart evacuated for bomb threat, later reopened, police say

Nothing suspicious found, investigation ongoing, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A Wal-Mart Supercenter on State Road 436 in Casselberry was evacuated Sunday after an unknown person reported a bomb threat within the store, according to Casselberry police.

Management made the call to evacuate shoppers and employees with help from law enforcement, police said.

After checking the store, management said that nothing suspicious was found, according to police.

The store has since reopened and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

