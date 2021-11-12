Woman struck by multiple vehicles, killed in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A woman was killed early Friday when she was struck by multiple vehicles in Casselberry, according to police.

The Casselberry Police Department said officers responded to the crash at State Road 436 and Semoran North Circle and found the woman in the southbound lane of S.R. 436 just after 12:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the woman was struck multiple times before being hit by a Toyota Corolla, whose driver stayed at the crash site and spoke with police. The Corolla struck the woman “presumably after she was deceased,” investigators said.

It’s not known how many vehicles struck the woman, but none of the other drivers remained at the scene, police said.

Polcie described the woman as white or Hispanic, possibly in her 40s and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Phillips at aphillips@casselberry.org. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.