Mink caught on camera carrying snake in Florida

A mink was caught on camera carrying a snake on a nature trail in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a mother and daughter were on a nature hike when they saw the mink run across the road with a snake in its moth.

FWC said minks can eat small animals more than twice their body length.

Officials said mink sightings are very rare and the animal is a state threatened species.

