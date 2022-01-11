Mink caught on camera carrying snake in Florida

A mink was caught on camera carrying a snake on a nature trail in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a mother and daughter were on a nature hike when they saw the mink run across the road with a snake in its moth.
FWC said minks can eat small animals more than twice their body length.
Officials said mink sightings are very rare and the animal is a state threatened species.
