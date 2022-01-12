72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

DeLand police look into reports of suspicious vehicle following children from schools

1 incident involved man asking child to approach car, police say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County
DeLand police car. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – The Deland Police Department is investigating several reports of a man driving a black vehicle and following children from local schools.

The department said Wednesday it has received reports in “recent days,” including an incident where the man asked a child to come up to the car.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the child ran to a home where they were able to meet with an adult, who then waited for officers to arrive.

Officials said the driver fled before police arrived. The department is asking parents to remind their children to be cautious while going to and from school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 386-626-7400.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter