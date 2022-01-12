DeLand police look into reports of suspicious vehicle following children from schools

DELAND, Fla. – The Deland Police Department is investigating several reports of a man driving a black vehicle and following children from local schools.

The department said Wednesday it has received reports in “recent days,” including an incident where the man asked a child to come up to the car.

Police said the child ran to a home where they were able to meet with an adult, who then waited for officers to arrive.

Officials said the driver fled before police arrived. The department is asking parents to remind their children to be cautious while going to and from school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 386-626-7400.