Man shot while sitting in car in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A man was shot in the shoulder while sitting in his car in DeLand, according to the police department.

The department said the 19-year-old was sitting in his car in the 900 block of Sherwood Drive when someone in another car shot at him Monday around 10 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the man then drove himself to the hospital where he was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The man told police he did not see who shot him or the vehicle, the department said.

The department said the investigation is ongoing.