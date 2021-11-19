69º

Local News

Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of attempting to rob, shoot victims, DeLand police say

Incident occurred on Halloween night in a Checkers parking lot, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The DeLand Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Arnold Smiley. (DeLand Police Department)

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a suspect accused of attempting to rob two victims in a Checkers parking lot.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Halloween in downtown DeLand.

During the attempted robbery, detectives said Arnold Smiley allegedly shot at one of the victims; however, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on Smiley that could lead to his arrest is asked to contact Detective Chris Jusick by dialing 386-626-7424 or by e-mailing jusickc@deland.org.

