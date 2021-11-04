70º

Local News

Motorcycle passenger dies in crash near DeLand biker bar, FHP says

Incident occurred at intersection of Old New York and West avenues

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Lines pained on the center of a road. (Pexels)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a Volusia County crash Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred around 9:20 p.m., involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

FHP troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Old New York Avenue and West Avenue.

The motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

