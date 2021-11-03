1 dead in Sumter County crash involving tractor trailer, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in a Sumter County crash involving a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

An SUV was traveling south on State Road 471, north of SE 29th Blvd around 2:44 p.m.

A Texan tractor trailer driver, 57, transporting cranberry juice drove north on the same road, according to the crash report.

For an unknown reason, investigators said the SUV driver entered the north lanes of SR-471 and the two vehicles crashed almost head-on.

The SUV driver died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.