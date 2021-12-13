DeLand police investigate after man turns up at hospital shot in neck

DeLAND, Fla. – A 22-year-old man who was shot in the neck after reports of gunfire in DeLand turned up at a hospital over the weekend, according to police.

Officers said they were called to the 800 block of Valleydale Avenue in the Candlelight Oaks subdivision Saturday night for reports of gunfire.

Investigators said they found multiple shell casings but could not find any victims. AdventHealth DeLand later alerted officers to the 22-year-old arriving at the emergency room, records show.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a friend’s personal vehicle, police said. Neither the victim nor the two witnesses who drove the victim to the ER would provide information as to why they were shot at, records show.

The victim was later moved to Halifax Health Medical Center, investigators said. There is no word on his condition.