Churches in DeLand targeted in rash of vandalism, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Windows have been smashed and statues toppled at churches in DeLand during a rash of vandalism, according to police.

Investigators said the windows were smashed between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. They add that it does not appear the vandals attempted to break into the houses of worship.

The following churches were targeted:

St. Peter’s Catholic Church | 359 W. New York Ave., DeLand, Florida 32720

Tomoka Christian Church | 1106 E. Plymouth Ave., DeLand, Florida 32720

DeLand Wesleyan Church | 250 N. Hill Ave., DeLand, Florida 32720.

After that, police said they received reports of the statues being toppled outside of churches.

Officers said the vandalism has been limited to the exteriors of the churches and no damage has been done to the interiors. Police added that the vandalism has been seen across the city.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact detectives at (386) 626-7430.