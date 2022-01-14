Foxtail Coffee opening a location in Maitland

Foxtail Coffee is opening a location in Maitland, according to city officials.

Maitland city officials announced the location will open in the Maitland Social at 360 E. Horatio Avenue.

Officials said the coffee shop will be the first tenant to sign up for a location in the Maitland Social.

City officials are looking for more tenants for the commercial destination.

The Maitland Social will be located at an old bank location.

City officials said they are going to turn this space into a new modern-looking commercial center with about 7,300 square feet of space at 360 E. Horatio Avenue.

Maitland Social will be just south of Orlando Avenue and about 1,000 feet south of Independence Square.

This area has been busy with construction recently. Crews finished the renovations on Independence Square in Maitland last year.