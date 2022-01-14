Jeff Bezos preschool program opening next location in Orlando this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – A preschool program started by Jeff Bezos is opening its next location in Orlando this year, marking the first in Florida for the program, according to a release.

Bezos Academy will open in the Village on Mercy apartment community as a tuition-free school that follows a program inspired by the Montessori method, according to the school’s website.

[TRENDING: Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age | Shopping plaza revamp bringing new stores, restaurants to Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“These principles include children having choice in their work, maintaining a prepared environment, and using a child’s interests and movement to support learning and cognition. We believe that these principles, among others, promote creativity, independence, collaboration, and leadership,” the website reads.

The community is owned by Ability Housing, which announced the 10-year agreement with the school and said two classrooms will open in fall 2022.

“About half of all preschool-aged kids in the U.S. aren’t in school, often due to cost or availability,” Mike George, president of Bezos Academy, said in a release. “That’s just not right. We’re grateful to Ability Housing for helping us offer an early learning solution at no cost to Orlando’s families.”

According to Ability Housing’s website, “families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty limit with children aged 3-4 will be eligible to apply.” The process for selection is lottery-based, according to the school.

Ad

There are schools in Texas and Washington.

For more information on the preschool program, click here.