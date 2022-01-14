Mount Dora High School raises enough funds to rebuild football stadium

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora High School has raised enough funds to rebuild its football stadium, according to the district.

The district said construction has already started and more than $1 million was raised in fundraising.

The school will completely rebuild the football field and two concession stands. Funds will also go toward painting the complexes and landscaping costs.

[TRENDING: Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age | 911 call released after DeBary woman mauled in attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The district raised $250,000, the Mount Dora community raised $500,000 and the Mount Dora Community Trust matched the funds raised, according to school officials.

The stadium was built in 1961, according to the district.

Down the road, the district will add artificial turf and a new track.

Luke Hutchinson was recently named the new coach of Mount Dora football.

He is the former coach of Dr. Phillips High School.