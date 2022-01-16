65º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Orlando lawmaker talks 2022 legislative session, redistricting on ‘The Weekly’

Rep. Anna Eskamani joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: The Weekly, Orlando, Politics, Florida, Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s 2022 legislative session is officially underway.

Over the next two months, lawmakers will be tasked with approving Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $99.7 billion budget proposal, debating proposed bills, and finalizing the state’s new political maps.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to go over her priorities this year, which include putting a spotlight on Florida’s affordable housing crisis.

“District 47 has been experiencing, for years now, an affordable housing crisis that’s only gotten worse with the pandemic,” Eskamani said. “Whether it’s the skyrocketing rent or just the lack of supply when it comes to options for renters and homeowners, we know that we have to take action in fully funding the affordable housing trust fund.”

Eskamani also discussed fixing the state’s unemployment website, the proposed bill that would ban abortions in Florida after 15 weeks, and redistricting.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

email