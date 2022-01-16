Orlando lawmaker talks 2022 legislative session, redistricting on ‘The Weekly’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s 2022 legislative session is officially underway.

Over the next two months, lawmakers will be tasked with approving Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $99.7 billion budget proposal, debating proposed bills, and finalizing the state’s new political maps.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to go over her priorities this year, which include putting a spotlight on Florida’s affordable housing crisis.

“District 47 has been experiencing, for years now, an affordable housing crisis that’s only gotten worse with the pandemic,” Eskamani said. “Whether it’s the skyrocketing rent or just the lack of supply when it comes to options for renters and homeowners, we know that we have to take action in fully funding the affordable housing trust fund.”

Eskamani also discussed fixing the state’s unemployment website, the proposed bill that would ban abortions in Florida after 15 weeks, and redistricting.

