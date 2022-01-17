Here are the NFL divisional round games WKMG-TV will broadcast

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WKMG-TV will broadcast two divisional round games of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game will air on WKMG-TV.

The Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 this past weekend to reach the divisional round and the Titans earned a bye week in the playoffs after finishing the season as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

As of Monday, the Titans are 3.5-point Las Vegas favorites.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 on Sunday and the game will also air on WKMG-TV.

The Bills defeated the Chiefs 38-20 earlier this season and Kansas City defeated Buffalo 38-24 in the AFC Championship in the playoffs last year.

As of Monday, the Chiefs are 2.5-point Las Vegas favorites.

The winner of the Titans vs. Bengals game will play against the winner of the Chiefs vs. Bills game in the AFC Championship.

WKMG-TV will broadcast the AFC Championship at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 30.