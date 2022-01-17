60º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Victim identified in Apopka fatal shooting, deputies say

Steven Jackson, 26, died at hospital from injuries

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Apopka, Orange County, Fatal Shooting, Crime
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

APOPKA, Fla. – Deputies have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Apopka Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators announced Monday 26-year-old Steven Jackson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting.

[TRENDING: SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Florida | Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The incident occurred around 1:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. Central Ave., deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are still searching for the shooter.

No information about the shooter has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email