Victim identified in Apopka fatal shooting, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – Deputies have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Apopka Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators announced Monday 26-year-old Steven Jackson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting.

[TRENDING: SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Florida | Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The incident occurred around 1:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. Central Ave., deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are still searching for the shooter.

No information about the shooter has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.