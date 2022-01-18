New COVID-19 testing site to open in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County will open a new COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday.

The temporary testing site will be located in the Maingate Complex at 3020 Maingate Lane in Kissimmee, off U.S. 192 just west of Interstate 4.

The site will offer free rapid antigen and PCR testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get a test here, you must schedule an appointment with Northshore Clinical Labs on its website.

COVID-19 tests are also available at the county health department office, along with area pharmacies. To find a testing site near you, head to Osceola County’s website.