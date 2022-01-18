53º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

New COVID-19 testing site to open in Kissimmee

Testing will be available seven days a week

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Osceola County, Coronavirus, COVID-19
COVID-19 testing in Osceola County. (File) (WKMG 2020)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County will open a new COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday.

The temporary testing site will be located in the Maingate Complex at 3020 Maingate Lane in Kissimmee, off U.S. 192 just west of Interstate 4.

[RELATED: Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Central Florida ]

The site will offer free rapid antigen and PCR testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get a test here, you must schedule an appointment with Northshore Clinical Labs on its website.

COVID-19 tests are also available at the county health department office, along with area pharmacies. To find a testing site near you, head to Osceola County’s website.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie Zizo joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email