Step-by-step instructions on how to get free COVID-19 tests

Save your at-home COVID- 19 test receipt. You’ll likely need it for reimbursement

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of Americans will soon get COVID-19 tests through the mail.

The federal government officially launched the website, www.covidtests.gov on Wednesday after a soft launch the previous day.

Officials said every household, based on residential address, is limited to four COVID-19 tests.

Some people, however, complained on social media saying they were blocked from ordering online, specifically those who live in apartment buildings.

“As you know, every website launch, in our view, comes with risk. We can’t guarantee there won’t be a bug or two. But the best tech teams across the administration and the Postal Service are working hard to make this a success,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psanki said.

Some said the process was easy, like News 6 viewer Nancy Biller who wrote on Facebook, “Only took (one) minute to order.”

News 6′s Ezzy Castro got on the website on Wednesday to see just how it all works.

Step 1: Go to COVIDtests.gov - Free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Step 2: Click on the blue tab that reads “Order Free At-Home Tests.”

Step 3: Fill in contact information and shipping address.

Step 4: Click on the green tab that reads “Check Out Now.”

Step 5: Check your email for confirmation number.

These COVID-19 tests should start shipping in late January, according to USPS.