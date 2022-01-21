72º

LIVE

Local News

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, assistant coach Nate Tibbetts clear COVID protocol

Magic will play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. Friday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orlando Magic, coronavirus
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have cleared the COVID protocol.

Mosley and Tibbetts have been in the protocol since Monday. Both coaches missed games against the Portland Trailblazers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

[TRENDING: SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Florida | Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Assistant coach Jesse Murmuys was the head coach for the last two Magic games.

Orlando is set to host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center on Friday.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email