Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, assistant coach Nate Tibbetts clear COVID protocol

(Matt Slocum, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have cleared the COVID protocol.

Mosley and Tibbetts have been in the protocol since Monday. Both coaches missed games against the Portland Trailblazers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

[TRENDING: SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Florida | Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

.@OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Assistant Coach Nate Tibbetts have both cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.



Both will be back on the bench for tonight’s game against the L.A. Lakers.



Coverage on @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic starts at 6:30 P.M.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 21, 2022

Assistant coach Jesse Murmuys was the head coach for the last two Magic games.

Ad

Orlando is set to host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center on Friday.