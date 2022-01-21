72º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Daytona Beach police to detail statewide fraud investigation

Chief Jakari Young set to speak at police headquarters

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Fraud, Volusia County, Crime, Daytona Beach
Suspects in Operation Soul Stinger, according to Daytona Beach police (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are set to provide details of an investigation into a statewide identity fraud case centered in Volusia County Friday morning.

Chief Jakari Young is set to speak at 11 a.m. at police headquarters at 129 Valor Blvd.

[TRENDING: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74 | Opener for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a news release, 13 identity fraud victims have been confirmed so far and investigators believe there may be more scattered across the state. Police said most of the victims are elderly with at least four of them over the age of 90.

The chief is expected to announce arrests stemming from the investigation, called Operation Soul Stingers, though no other details have been provided.

Police said a representative from the Florida attorney general’s office will be in attendance.

The news conference will be streamed in the media player on the top of the story.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email