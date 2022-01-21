Daytona Beach police to detail statewide fraud investigation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are set to provide details of an investigation into a statewide identity fraud case centered in Volusia County Friday morning.

Chief Jakari Young is set to speak at 11 a.m. at police headquarters at 129 Valor Blvd.

According to a news release, 13 identity fraud victims have been confirmed so far and investigators believe there may be more scattered across the state. Police said most of the victims are elderly with at least four of them over the age of 90.

The chief is expected to announce arrests stemming from the investigation, called Operation Soul Stingers, though no other details have been provided.

Police said a representative from the Florida attorney general’s office will be in attendance.

The news conference will be streamed in the media player on the top of the story.