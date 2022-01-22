Kissimmee police parking lot turns into COVID drive-thru testing site

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department’s parking lot became a pop up COVID-19 testing site on Saturday.

Lt. James Napier with KPD said there is still a demand for testing.

“The community actually had a need to have testing done,” Napier said.

KPD partnered with Kissimmee Main Street, along with Florida Medical Group, to provide hundreds of rapid self-swab tests to residents.

Small business owners, including Kissimmee Main Street board member Jackie Espinosa, said they have felt the pain of the pandemic. She adds they hope the free tests can give people peace of mind.

“We own several restaurants downtown and we see first hand how it has affected our community, either people are not coming out to the restaurants or (are) really worried about coming out to restaurants,” Espinosa said.

Recently the health department in Osceola County warned residents about potential COVID-19 testing schemes. Napier said some people may feel more comfortable getting tested at a place they can trust.

“There are a lot of pop up locations that are reputable, but when people go there they do have fear that they may take their information or something like that, so for them to come to the police department where we have this set up, where we can control the traffic, control the people that are in here, I think they might think this is much more reputable,” Napier said.

Police and small businesses owners are happy they can work together to get results and provide this much needed service to the community.

“Doing it at KPD just brings our community together,” Espinosa said.