Deputies search for missing Volusia County woman

Chanda Mims, 35, was reported missing Friday

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Chanda Mims, 35 (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a DeLand woman who is believed to be missing and endangered.

35-year-old Chanda Mims was reported missing Friday, but was last seen the week of Jan. 16.

According to a post of Twitter, Mims was last seen leaving her residence on River Ridge Road.

She is considered endangered due to recent mental health and substance abuse concerns, according to deputies.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911.

