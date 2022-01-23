Osceola County deputies searching for missing 68-year-old woman

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 68-year-old woman that went missing on Friday norming.

Deputies are looking for Brenda Bates, who left her home and made numerous calls to family after traveling to the Ocala area.

Bates said she was lost and attempted to get her home address put in her phone before the phone lost power, deputies said.

Deputies said Bates suffers from deteriorating cognitive functions and takes prescribed medications.

Bates is driving a gold 2004 Buick SUV with a license plate tag Y74-8BQ, deputies said.