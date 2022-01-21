Daytona Beach police search for missing boy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police on Friday tweeted that Eleaser Johnson was last seen around sunset Thursday on North Wild Olive Avenue.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Johnson is a Black boy, about 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt and khaki shorts.
No other details about his disappearance have been released.
Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call 386-671-5100 or 386-248-1777.
THREAD (1 OF 2): Have you seen this boy, #DaytonaBeach?— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 21, 2022
Eleaser Johnson is 11 years old. He stands around 5 feet tall.
He was last seen on North Wild Olive Avenue around sunset last night (January 20, 2022) wearing a red polo shirt and khaki shorts. pic.twitter.com/iZkhqB9kUK