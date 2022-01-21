61º

Daytona Beach police search for missing boy

Eleaser Johnson last seen Thursday on North Wild Olive Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Eleaser Johnson. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police on Friday tweeted that Eleaser Johnson was last seen around sunset Thursday on North Wild Olive Avenue.

Johnson is a Black boy, about 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt and khaki shorts.

No other details about his disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call 386-671-5100 or 386-248-1777.

