Daytona Beach police search for missing boy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police on Friday tweeted that Eleaser Johnson was last seen around sunset Thursday on North Wild Olive Avenue.

Johnson is a Black boy, about 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt and khaki shorts.

No other details about his disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call 386-671-5100 or 386-248-1777.