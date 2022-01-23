48º

Flaming semi-trucks snuffed by Seminole County, Sanford firefighters

Semi-trucks located in vehicle storage field on State Road 46

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Seminole County, Sanford
Seminole County, Sanford firefighters respond to fire at vehicle storage field the morning of Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Norman Reyburn, Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department and Sanford Fire Department responded to multiple semi-trucks on fire early Sunday morning, according to SCFD’s social media.

Occurring in a vehicle storage field on State Road 46 around 3 a.m., photos from the scene show a row of charred semi-trucks burned to bare metal.

SCFD said that nobody was injured in the fire and commended responding crews for their strong work.

Check out more pictures from the scene in the original Twitter post below

