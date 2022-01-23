Flaming semi-trucks snuffed by Seminole County, Sanford firefighters

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department and Sanford Fire Department responded to multiple semi-trucks on fire early Sunday morning, according to SCFD’s social media.
Occurring in a vehicle storage field on State Road 46 around 3 a.m., photos from the scene show a row of charred semi-trucks burned to bare metal.
SCFD said that nobody was injured in the fire and commended responding crews for their strong work.
Check out more pictures from the scene in the original Twitter post below
Around 3 a.m. this morning, the Seminole County Fire Department worked w/ the Sanford Fire Department to respond to multiple semi-trucks on fire located in a vehicle storage field on SR 46. Crews worked to knock out the fire. No injuries. Strong work by all.— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) January 23, 2022
📷 Norman Reyburn pic.twitter.com/DtjBkYs07P