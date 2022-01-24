Here are some hacks to prevent, get rid of ice on windshields

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many of us in Central Florida woke up to icy windshields and frost early Monday, and we may have to deal with this again later this week.

As winter continues, we’ll see some mornings where we have to deal with ice on our cars and, in some cases, deal with it quickly to get to work or school.

There are some preventative measures you can take to help prevent icy windshields and other quick methods to get ice off your car.

If you’re someone who does not have access to a garage, a large towel or old sheet can be used to cover your windshield to help prevent icy windshields, according to AAA.

What if you have a windshield cover instead? AAA says you can soak cloth windshield covers in a solution of one tablespoon salt to one quart water and the damp cover could be stored in a plastic container between uses.

You can even make your own spray solution with common household ingredients as a way to prevent ice. The solution is made up of three parts white vinegar to one part water and should be sprayed on your windshield the night before temperatures are expected to dip, then immediately wiped off, according to AAA.

Another tactic you can use is rubbing a potato cut in half over your windshield, according to the Farmers Almanac.

“The sugar from the potato creates a barrier over the window and prevents ice from forming, so you’ll come out in the morning and won’t have to scrape! Simply use your wipers and washer fluid to clear the residue away,” the website reads.

What if you need to get ice off quickly?

AAA says another spray solution made of one part isopropyl alcohol, otherwise known as rubbing alcohol, to two parts water.

“The isopropyl alcohol sold in stores ranges from 50 to 90 percent purity. Higher purity provides a lower freezing point and better deicing capability. A few drops of dish soap added to the mixture will act as a surfactant to help coat the ice more evenly,” the website says.

As the ice begins to melt, you can now scrape off ice using a plastic scraper, windshield wipers or a soft brush. You can even use an old credit card or another card to scrape light frost.

According to the Farmers Almanac, you can even use pickle juice to get rid of the ice though it could damage your car’s chrome if you do not wash or rinse your vehicle as soon as temperatures warm up.

