FREEZING! Coldest air of season grips Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday started off very cold across Central Florida, with many areas waking up to frost and freeze advisories.

Ocala dipped into the mid-20s, with The Villages and Kissimmee dropping below freezing at 31 degrees. Low temperatures on the coast and in metro Orlando reached the mid-30s to low 40s.

We will see lots of sunshine in the afternoon, with Orlando topping off at 64 degrees. The normal high temperature for Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1920. The normal low is 50. The record low is 27, set in 2003.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s for most of the region, and rain chances increase Tuesday ahead of a new boundary.

Expect a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday and a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be right around 60 on Tuesday, with rainy conditions likely. Lows early Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

We can expect a high near 70 on Thursday and Friday, with rain coverage at 30% on Friday.

Highs will be back in the low 60s over the weekend.