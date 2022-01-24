Expect freezing temperatures and widespread area frost by Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ready or not, the cold air continues to funnel into Central Florida, prompting frost advisories and freeze warnings.

Dry air moved in, breaking apart the cloud cover that had been locked in tight the past few days.

The thick cloud layer took its time to depart, so highs remained in the low 50s. This is well below average for this time of year.

The cold blast of air under clear skies, coupled with the wind turning calm overnight, will set the stage for widespread area frost on the ground by early Monday morning, as meteorologist Samara Cokinos said Sunday night.

Inland Flagler and Volusia -- along with Marion, Lake and Sumter counties -- are under a freeze warning overnight through 9 a.m. Monday.

Freeze Warning in place through 9 a.m. Monday for areas in the shaded purple. (wkmg)

Meanwhile, the rest of Central Florida is under a frost advisory through 8 a.m.

Keep in mind, sensitive vegetation should be covered and pets should be brought in from the cold air.

A Frost Advisory is in place overnight through 8 a.m. Monday for the areas shaded in light purple. (wkmg)

This will be the coldest night of the upcoming week as lows sink to the upper 20s to low 30s from Ocala to Leesburg and east to Volusia, Flagler and portions of Seminole County.

Areas south will range from 36 to 39 degrees. Along coastal Brevard, it will be cold too, with lows near 40 degrees.

Lows into Monday morning (wkmg)

Monday, the sun will be out in full force with only a few high cirrus clouds moving in by lunchtime.

This will allow for it to warm up a little, but it will still be chilly enough for a jacket or sweater. Highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday Day Planner 1/25/2022 (wkmg)

Thicker clouds roll in by Monday night going into Tuesday.

A warm front will bring up the moisture, allowing for those clouds and rain chances too, at 70%. The clouds and rain will keep it chilly near 60 degrees in Orlando and surrounding metro cities. To the north, expect the upper 50s.

This is a closer look at the temperature trend with added rain chances for Tuesday. (wkmg)

After Tuesday, the sun returns with highs in the upper 60s. This is still below the average of 72 degrees for this time of year.

The cool air lingers for the remainder of the work week and then dips to the low- to mid-60s by next weekend.