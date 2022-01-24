Umatilla High School student sexually assaulted walking home from school, deputies say

Lake County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Clermont.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting a student walking home from Umatilla High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is the second time a Lake County student was attacked in the past week.

Deputies said the victim, who is a juvenile, was walking home around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday when she was honked at by a man in a black dually pickup.

The driver asked if she needed a ride and she got into the pickup, according to deputies.

Investigators said the man drove her to an area east of Alexander Springs and forced her out of the vehicle and into the wood line.

The victim was sexually assaulted at this spot and the man left the scene, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the man is described as a tall white or mixed-race man in his late 20s with a skinny frame.

He has a long black beard and dark messy, thick hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said at the time of the attack, he was wearing dark blue jeans and a dark shirt with a white design on the front.

Investigators said the vehicle is described as a newer black dually pickup truck with a back seat.

The sheriff’s office said the back seat could be a mess and there may be a red composition notebook on the front passenger floorboard.

The witness told investigators the vehicle also had a light window tint with a black leather interior and was lifted with off-road style tires and silver step bars on the sides.

She also said large rectangular tow mirrors had a clear light attacked to the vehicle.

The victim said the truck was also pulling a construction-style trailer.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-9529.

This incident comes after deputies said an 18-year-old East Ridge High School student was raped at an apartment complex this past Wednesday in Clermont.