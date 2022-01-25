Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Daytona Beach shooting over drugs, music

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was dealt a life sentence for shooting and killing a teenager in Daytona Beach in July 2019, the 7th Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday.

Kevin Simons-Stokes was sentenced to 15 years for the first-degree murder of 19-year-old Daemon Carn, to be served alongside his other sentence for possessing a firearm as a delinquent.

This comes after Simons-Stokes was found guilty by a jury in October 2021.

Police had located and arrested Simons-Stokes, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, after a monthslong search in September 2019.

The initial incident occurred when Carn, in a vehicle with another person, was chased down by a BWV around 4 p.m. July 9. The victim’s vehicle crashed near Weaver Street and Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard in Daytona Beach and three masked men, including Simons-Stokes, got out and opened fire, investigators said.

Simons-Stokes, with the help of another shooter, fired 28 shots at the victim, one of which struck his back and killed him.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups over drugs and rap music.

Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones prosecuted the case for the State while Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano pronounced the sentence.