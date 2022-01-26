Orange County schools will no longer provide excused absences due to concern of COVID cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district will no longer be able to provide excused absences if parents keep their child home due to concern of COVID-19 cases.

The latest policy update starts on Monday as school leaders report the number of COVID-19 cases has declined.

District officials said they will continue to require adults to wear masks on campus and strongly encourage students to wear a face covering.

“It is also an additional strain on our teachers as they continue to manage assignments for large numbers of absent students. Additionally, the State has not extended the quarantined code to be used in accommodation of absences in our attendance records, so students should be considered truant for non-attendance. We simply must discontinue the provision,” the district said in a statement.

The district said any parent that wants to keep their child out of school can enroll them in Home School Education.

For more information on Home School Education through OCPS School Choice can click this link.

A student who is showing any symptom of COVID-19 should stay home, the district reminded parents.