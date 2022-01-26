Winter Park police chief resigning following arrest on domestic violence charge

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park police chief who was arrested last week on domestic violence charges announced he is resigning from his position, city officials announced.

John Michael Deal was placed on administrative leave, and Winter Park police Division Chief Pam Marcum has been in charge of the department since his arrest on Jan. 19.

“Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal submitted his letter of resignation. I want to thank Chief Deal for his service to the City of Winter Park. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” City Manager Randy Knight said in a statement.

Knight said the city is currently searching for a new police chief, Marcum will continue to serve as interim police chief for now.

Deal was granted bond at a hearing before a judge Thursday and bonded out in the afternoon.

Investigators said the incident took place at Deal’s home around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Because it is a domestic violence case, News 6 is not identifying the police chief’s relationship to the alleged victim.

According to the police report, Deal was involved in an argument about infidelity. A woman claims Deal tried to leave the room during the argument and in the process, the police chief grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her toward a pantry, records show. The report does not detail any injuries sustained in the incident.

Investigators said two witnesses backed up the woman’s claims. Deal said he “never laid a hand” on the woman, according to the police report.

Deal’s attorney, Bob Fisher, said his client was in “good spirits” despite the situation and insists he isn’t “guilty of what he is alleged to have done.”

“Obviously, it’s a position that he’d prefer not to be in and that he has never been in previously. But he’s in a good frame of mind now that he’s got counsel assisting him,” Fisher said.

Deal has been the top cop in Winter Park since late 2016.

In his letter of resignation, Deal said he is very proud of the police department.

“I want to thank them for their unwavering dedication, support and friendship. I also want to thank the Civil Service Board and all of the citizens who supported me and the department every step of the way,” he wrote.

He said he has dedicated 40 years of his life to law enforcement.

“I am truly excited about what the future holds for me and my family. We definitely look forward to the next chapter in our lives,” he wrote.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.