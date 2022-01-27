Amazon set to open 1st on-demand books facility in Florida

FILE - The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York, Friday, July 27, 2018. Amazons British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom. The online retailer said Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 that the change would not be implemented as planned Wednesday while talks between the two sides continue. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Amazon is bringing more job opportunities to Orlando with the first Print on Demand books facility to open in the state of Florida, company officials announced on Thursday.

According to a news release, the facility, which will manufacture books sold by Amazon locally, is set to open at the company’s fulfillment center off Boggy Creek Road near Orlando International Airport.

“We’re excited to expand our network to better serve our customers in Florida,” Amazon Economic Developer Sam Blatt said in a release. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout the Sunshine State.”

The company said the move will generate over 100 jobs in Orange County. Amazon said it offers a $15 minimum wage, alongside benefits like medical, vision and dental insurance, for full-time employees.

“Congratulations to Amazon on the expansion of its fulfillment center operations to include new manufacturing capabilities,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a release. “We are excited to support the company’s expansion, bringing new jobs and capital investment to Orange County.”

A news release shows a Print on Demand facility can support authors and publishers in creating books on-demand when Amazon customers order online and provide customers with a greater selection of literature. Company officials said the facility would eliminate the cost of printing inventory for publishers.

“Amazon expanding its capabilities from distribution to include manufacturing in its Orlando fulfillment center adds more rungs to the career ladder of opportunities in our region through the company’s tuition reimbursement and workforce development programs,” Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani said in a release. “We welcome Amazon’s continued growth in our region and commitment to advancing broad-based prosperity.”

The Orlando Economic Partnership has and will continue to work closely with the company to facilitate its construction.