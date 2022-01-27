City of Deltona encourages public to attend meeting about food truck regulations

The owner Fatboi Gourmet Potatoes worries that Deltona's proposed food truck ordinance could hurt his business

DELTONA, Fla. – The City of Deltona is encouraging the public to attend a meeting that will discuss proposed food truck regulations.

According to the city, the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, in the Commission Chambers at City Hall.

City officials gave a first vote on the proposed ordinance on Jan. 18.

In 2020, a state law was passed to allow cities to regulate where food trucks operate, their hours and the fire safety requirements.

Some business owners said this ordinance could hurt businesses.

Deltona’s proposed ordinance would require food trucks to operate only during the hours between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and have a fire inspection every six months.

The ordinance would also allow for no more than one truck on a developed property with less than five acres or more than two trucks on a property with more than five acres unless it’s a city-run event. Truck owners could get special permits to do otherwise.

Those who are unable to make the meeting can send their comments to rcairney@deltonafl.gov.

