Cold weather shelter set to open this weekend in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – The Salvation Army will open a cold weather shelter in Ocala this weekend as the cold front heads toward Central Florida.

The check-in time for the shelter at 320 NW 1st Ave. in Ocala is at 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures to drop to 34 degrees on Friday night and 24 degrees on Saturday night in Marion County.

The Marion County Emergency Management said they will work with the Salvation Army, Interfaith, the Continuum of Care group and other community groups if more cold shelters need to open up this weekend.

The Salvation Army is also opening a shelter in Orlando, and cold weather shelters are also opening in Lake County this weekend.